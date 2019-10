SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Traffic on Interstate 29 is being diverted as crews fight a fire underneath an overpass between Pierce and Pearl Streets.

I-29 between Exit 147B and Exit 148 is being blocked.

Traffic in both directions is being diverted around the area. Officials ask for drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Sioux City Fire is on the scene of a fire beneath the I29/Wesley Way interchange. Traffic is being detoured. **PLEASE AVOID THE AREA IF POSSIBLE — Sioux City Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) October 30, 2019

The Department of Transportation will evaluate the damage at the scene.

I-29 NB: Left lane blocked at Exit 148 – US 77; IA 12; Wesley Parkway (Sioux City). https://t.co/XhaMFf2GBH — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) October 30, 2019