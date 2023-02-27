SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash at a busy intersection impacted traffic in central Sioux Falls for a time Monday morning.

It happened at 10th Street and Cliff Avenue just before 11 a.m. Our KELOLAND News crew on the scene saw at least three vehicles with damage including a pickup that ended up across a turn lane on a retaining wall.

Drivers trying to go north on Cliff Avenue were detoured onto eastbound 10th Street as police had the road blocked. Westbound traffic on 10th Street was also blocked off, with drivers being detoured onto S Van Eps Avenue.

KELOLAND News has reached out to Sioux Falls Police to learn more about the crash; look for updates in this story when new information is confirmed.