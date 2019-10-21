Traffic delays expected at 26th Street construction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers can expect some extra traffic delays this week in the area of the 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue road construction project.

Starting Tuesday, crews will be delivering the beams for the bridge over the Big Sioux River.

Trucks will be sitting on 26th Street while the beams are unloaded, which will likely backup traffic.

The first truck will arrive around 8 a.m. Tuesday with several more throughout the week.

Sioux Falls street crews advise drivers to find a different route.