PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The biggest change in traffic conditions due to the construction of a new John Waldron Memorial Bridge over the Missouri River is starting Monday in Pierre.

All traffic over the current bridge will be compressed to the eastbound lanes starting next week.

The start of head-to-head traffic has been delayed by about a month.

Rain in early May was also a factor in pushing back the starting of head-to-head traffic over the current Waldron bridge