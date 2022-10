BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re headed to Brooking for the SDSU vs. USD game, be prepared for traffic delays.

Bridge construction going into Brookings is causing traffic to move very slowly this game day.

The bridge construction has lanes reduced to 1, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Our KELOLAND News crew was stuck in the delay and reported that the traffic along I-29 is backed up for miles.

Past the construction, traffic resumes at a normal pace.