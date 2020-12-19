Traditional gold coin left in Spearfish Salvation Army red kettle

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — A gold coin was dropped in a Salvation Army Red Kettle Friday, continuing a 24-year-long tradition in the Black Hills.

According to the Salvation Army, the red kettle at the Walgreens in Spearfish received the 1-ounce Robert Frost gold coin wrapped in a Peanuts cartoon which was wrapped in a $100 bill. The Peanuts cartoon contained drawings of masks onto the characters in the spirit of 2020.

  • The gold coin and the Peanuts cartoon it was concealed in | Courtesy Black Hills Salvation Army
  • The gold coin received on Friday, Dec. 18 | Courtesy Black Hills Salvation Army

The donation also had a message reading “Shout out challenge to all our Black Hills Secret Santas – Let’s keep this tradition going for another 24 years!!!”

This was the second gold coin received by The Salvation Army which has received two gold coins annually for the past twenty-four years.

The estimated value of the coin is currently around $1,800.

