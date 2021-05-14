Trading old bikes and accessories for something new

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local bicycle store is offering customers an opportunity to trade an old bike, or parts of one, for something new.

Spoke-N-Sport in Sioux Falls is hosting Bicycle Trade-In Days.

“We just want to give everyone the opportunity to de-clutter their garage. Everybody that bikes has an old seat, old handle bars, whatever you have, we want it,” Spoke-N-Sport’s Tuesday Vander Weide said.

That’s where Brian Bryant enters the picture.

“What I do is I go around the country and go to bicycle shops and I partner up with them to do a trade-in event, so we market to their customers, they come in by the hundreds and they bring in all their old stuff,” Bicycle Trading Company Owner Brian Bryant said.

Bryant grew up in California riding anything with wheels. He started buying bicycles more than three years ago and started the Bicycle Trading Company about a year ago.

“When I say I want all their old stuff, I want all of it. I want bikes, frames, forks, wheel sets, parts, clothing, you name it. If it has to do with bicycles, I want it. Bring it in, I’ll give you an estimate on it, we make a deal and you get store credit to the store instantly,” Bryant said.

“If we didn’t like him, we wouldn’t have brought him back this year (laugh). I feel like he gives a really honest price for the stuff that people bring in. I’ve seen things from $20 to a few hundred dollars to more than that depending on what you have,” Vander Weide said.

Bryant eventually flips the merchandise, while Spoke-N-Sport earns new business.

“It gives us a chance to talk to customers that we might not have otherwise been able to and just get to know new people and see new faces,” Vander Weide said.

Bryant calls it a win, win, win.

“People get rid of stuff they’ve had for ten, 20, 30 years, I get stuff for other people that need stuff, they get to sell a lot of bikes and everybody’s happy,” Bryant said.

The event runs through Sunday.