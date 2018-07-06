Trade War Affecting South Dakota Dairy Farmers

Near Brandon, SD - The international headlines are having a direct impact on this South Dakota farm.

Friday, the Trump administration imposed a tariff on Chinese products and China responded with a tariff on U.S. goods, including dairy products.

"It's brought the milk price down to below break even for most dairy farmers in this area and throughout the U.S.," Ode said.

Royalwood Farms is located outside of Brandon. Gregg Ode is one of the owners.

"The trade deal is hurting us. I think we're going to have to wait it out and sort it out and see how things go," Ode said.

In the meantime, they'll be watching their spending to make sure they can cover their operating costs and stay open.

"I think what we're going to have to do is sit back and look at some of the the things we want to purchase or add this summer and say, is it justifiable? Can we afford it?" Ode said.

Despite the tariffs, Ode says the farm will run as it always has. He'll be hoping for the best.

"We'll keep going forward, watching our pennies. Just keep going forward so when the opportunity arises, we'll take advantage of it," Ode said.

The tariffs are also impacting other agriculture industries in South Dakota such as pork and soybeans.