ELKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly two dozen farmers and their tractors lined up in Elkton on Friday outside the United Parish church to pay their final respects to Christopher Bauman.

Bauman was killed in a grain bin accident earlier this week while checking his corn.

Following his funeral, the tractor procession drove down a county highway to the cemetery where Bauman was laid to rest.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.