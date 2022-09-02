SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday’s Labor Day weekend travel crowd included a group of farmers, and others, from southwest Minnesota who took the back roads into South Dakota. But this was more than just a pleasure ride; it also served a solemn purpose.

Nearly 75 tractors moved in single-file formation kicking-up dust along the gravel roads from Luverne, Minnesota. They moved at a steady clip of 15 miles an hour. Proper spacing is important for a trip like this.

“The gravel gets a little dusty, so you kind of stay a little further apart so you don’t get so much dust in your face. But being a farmer, we should know what dust is, right,” Luverne area farmer Ron Fick said.

The ride to different locations has become an annual tractor tradition going back six years when the inspiration first came to hit the road.

“We were at the coffee shop one morning, about six years ago and we said, hey, let’s have a tractor ride! Well, when should we have it? We said, okay, Friday before Labor Day, and that’s how we came up with it,” Roger Ossenfort of Luverne, MN said.

Tractor ride from Minnesota into South Dakota

It took the group three hours to drive the 30 miles to reach their destination: the South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery.

“I’m a Vietnam veteran and a couple months ago, I was on the Honor Flight and we says, hey, this is the closest thing, let’s go over,” Ossenfort said.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the riders. A couple of the tractors broke down on their way here, so they had to turn around and head back for repairs.

“These old tractors, you never know!” Ossenfort said.

The drive to the cemetery marks the group’s longest trip, yet. A journey that energized and inspired these road warriors to honor those who served their country through this tribute on tractors.

Organizers say Friday’s 74 tractor caravan marked their second-largest turnout. It’s grown to include more than just farmers. Many of the participants are retirees who bought a tractor to take part in the ride.