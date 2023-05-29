SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Sioux County, Iowa are asking for the public’s help in solving a gunshot investigation.

A federal judge has sentenced a Porcupine, South Dakota man to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

A tractor is a total loss after a fire in Turner County over the weekend.

A memorial service was held in Sioux Falls Sunday to remember the late James, or Jim, Abourezk, who died in February at the age of 92.

For close to 60 years, Allen or ‘Al’ Olson umpired all levels of baseball across South Dakota and beyond. He passed away this April.

Today is Memorial Day and there are several programs to mark the holiday.

