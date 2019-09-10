Tractor driver could be charged in fatal I-90 crash

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (AP) – A man who illegally drove a tractor and horse trailer on the interstate in southeastern South Dakota resulting in a fatal crash could face criminal charges.

Fifty-two-year-old Johnnie Hines, of Sioux Falls, was killed when the van he was driving crashed into the back of the tractor trailer on Interstate 90 near Alexandria. He died at the scene of the crash Friday. The South Dakota State Patrol says the trailer didn’t have flashing lights or slow-moving signs.

A court affidavit says the 31-year-old man operating the tractor was arrested for reckless driving and second-degree manslaughter.

