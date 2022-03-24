SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — Students at McCook Central are making sure everyone understands why it’s important to support agriculture.

Tractors rolled down the streets of Salem on Thursday as a way for students to celebrate National Ag Week and Ag Day.

“Just getting to see the community’s reaction, like this morning when we came down Main Street, everybody outside their businesses waving and helping support our FFA,” senior, Elliott Chase said.

The annual tractor drive is a way for these students to promote agriculture in their community.

“As FFA members we do everything we can to support the agriculture industry, getting youth involved, like having tractor drives is super important because we want them to feel like they have some involvement in agriculture as well as supporting the community because they’ve always supported us,” senior, Ella Stiefvater said.

Ella Stiefvater rode to school with her cousin as part of the tractor drive.

“I got to sit in the passenger seat which is actually exciting, we had a good time, we drove by a retired home, we drove by the daycare and school so we had a lot of younger kids that got to see the tractors,” Stiefvater said.

Agriculture is South Dakota’s leading industry. And events like this are just one way to highlight the work farmers and ranchers do.

“Our community is very well rounded in our agricultural society, and they promote it, they promote all of our activities that our students do, all the way K-12th grade and they just want to keep sustainable agriculture going,” 7th-12th grade science and agricultural teacher, Tracy Chase said.

“I feel like it’s important just to see how much goes into agriculture, the work and time it takes, and just how much they do for the world when it comes to feeding and supporting everyone,” Elliott Chase said.

This is the 38th year of the tractor drive. It’s only been canceled three times due to weather.