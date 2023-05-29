CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO)-A tractor is a total loss after a fire in Turner County over the weekend.

The Chancellor Community Fire Department says it happened northwest of town just before 10 o’clock Saturday night. As crews were on their way to the scene, officials say smoke and flames could be seen from over a mile away.

Firefighters also received a report that the fire was spreading toward a barn and livestock, so Parker Volunteer Fire/Rescue was called in to help.

Crews were able to limit the spread before putting out the tractor.