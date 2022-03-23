SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of kids spent Wednesday morning exploring for animals and their tracks on the trails of the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls.

A strong wind wasn’t enough to throw these preschoolers off the scent of animals at the Outdoor Campus.

“We’re going to go through some of the animals they might see here at the campus, some animals they might see in South Dakota, and then maybe they might go out after class with their parents, with their brothers, sisters and go outside and get to see some tracks and be able to identify them,” Naturalist Intern Sam Berninzoni said.

They didn’t see every animal on their wish list.

“Lions,” 3-year-old Keaton Schneiderman said.

Others are no problem.

“And ducks,” Schneiderman said.

3-year-old Keaton Schneiderman was among the kids searching for tracks at the Outdoor Campus, where you see something new every day.

“They haven’t been here in a couple years but we had about eight turkeys show up yesterday,” Naturalist Intern Tanner Mott Mott said.

“I have seen some turkey ones and then I have seen some beaver tracks. The beaver tracks we’re hoping to see today,” Berninzoni said.

The hike is one of the dozens of programs the Outdoor Campus is offering this spring and a chance for the youngsters to learn about nature.

“They’re a great introduction to what kind of nature we have to offer here. It teaches them a lot about land management, how important it is to establish and maintain habitat here in South Dakota,” Mott said.

“Love it when I get to see the look in their eyes when they catch their first fish or they learn to identify a track like we’re talking about here today and they can see it on the ground and realize they’ve learned it and are really excited about it,” Berninzoni said.

An excitement they hope the kids never lose.

The tracking hike will be offered again on April 13th and May 11th. It’s free to attend, but you must register in advance. Click HERE for a complete list of programs and courses at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls.