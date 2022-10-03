SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed more leaves are starting to turn color around Sioux Falls.

We’ve mainly seen yellows, but the reds and oranges are starting to pop. According to the South Dakota Parks Fall Foliage Tracker, the Sioux Falls area is seeing minimal to partial change in the orange.

The Black Hills are at their peak while areas in the north are nearing their peak for fall colors.

If you have pictures of the fall colors in your area, you can email them to ushare@keloland.com or share them with us on Facebook and Twitter.