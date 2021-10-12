Trace Adkins cancels Deadwood concert

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Country singer Trace Adkins has canceled a November concert in South Dakota.

Adkins was scheduled to perform in Deadwood on November 11.

His management team issued a statement saying he had to cancel the concert because he’s been cast in a television show called “Monarch,” due to premiere on Fox in January. Fox’s website describes the show as an “epic, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music.” Adkins will star opposite Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel. 

