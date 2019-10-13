Toyland opens at Fleet Farm to prepare for holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The time for holiday shopping is approaching faster than you might think and one KELOLAND business is already prepared to help.

Toyland opened at Fleet Farm this morning to give shoppers a sneak peak at all of this season’s popular toys and games.

General manager John Coleman said the aisles were full of toy shoppers of all ages today. Even Anna and Elsa from Disney’s Frozen were there to celebrate the grand opening.

“It kind of gives the community a first glimpse into the holiday shopping season, just kind of kicks that off. It’s a good time to get the family together, bring the kids in,” Fleet Farm general manager John Coleman said.

Fleet Farm will be having deals on Toyland products through Monday.