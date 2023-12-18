SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is supposed to be a happy time of year, but it can also be expensive for families.

A Salvation Army program is helping cover some of the cost. It’s called Toy Town.

Longtime Salvation Army of Sioux Falls advisory board member Jean Beddow has been helping set up presents for Toy Town.

“That’s means we have to get everything ready for the parents to come through and pick out toys for their children, so they can provide a good Christmas for their kids,” Beddow said.

About 800 families and individuals will pick up free presents toys and food vouchers from Toy Town this year.

The sign-up window for the program, which is closed, filled up in just a few days.

“That just let’s us know there’s a lot of families in need. Again, with Sioux Falls growing and inflation, things are just possibly a lot more harder to buy this time of year, especially with the cost of food going up,” Salvation Army ministry intern Marsha Ware said.

Toy Town is made possible by generosity in the community.

Members of Augustana University’s SALT, a service organization, raised money for teen gifts.

“I really do think it’s helpful to give to those who are not fortunate and teens especially because they get overlooked and they’re much harder to shop for because they have different needs and stuff,” SALT member Rebecca Licht said.

With Toy Town opening Tuesday, the holiday season is about to get brighter.

“Our goal is to just be here and help these families pick out toys for a happy Christmas,” Beddow said.