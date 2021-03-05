Toy Lending Library reaching more families through ‘Imagine Monday’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Toy Lending Library of South Dakota was founded in 2015. Its goal is to deliver fun and education to families in need through their signature toy boxes. They’re expanding their reach through a new initiative called “Imagine Monday.”

Andrew Simmons and his wife Beth say it’s always fun to see their kids react to new toys at the Toy Lending Library.

“We have three little kids: ages 6, 3 and almost 2, so they love going to the library to check out the toy boxes and bringing them home – something new and exciting for them to play,” Simmons said.

He says each box doesn’t just offer fun but also contains educational value.

“These toys are really cool, they’re challenging, they let the kids use their creativity in all kinds of ways,” Simmons said.

While his family may benefit regularly from the free library, Board Member Dohui Kim says there are many who are unaware of the resource. Wanting to show families the impact of the boxes, the library is collecting kids’ reactions and sharing them online every week. They call it ‘Imagine Monday.’

“It all started from the faces of the little people in our community that we serve: their faces of excitement and their faces of curiosity,” Kim said.

She says these videos are meant to create an out-of-body, or out-of-box experience for curious families.

“They can imagine themselves with that excitement and that they can imagine that they can also play with our toy boxes, that they can play with their family, and that they can imagine again,” Kim said.

Simmons says, down the line, he’ll be submitting his own kids’ reactions, but, at the moment, he’s enjoying them firsthand.

Submitting reactions is voluntary. They will be uploaded to Facebook every Monday.