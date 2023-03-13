SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local organization that lends toys to young children is moving into a new space.

The Toy Lending Library has 14 locations, including six in Sioux Falls, but was quickly outgrowing its main office at the First United Methodist Church.

“We were getting very tight where we were and we asked the church if there was a possibility for us to use more space and they said yes,” Toy Lending Library Executive Director Anelis Coscioni said.

The Toy Lending Library is now in the process of moving down the hall to rooms that were recently occupied by child care and preschool.

“We are very happy because we’re going to be able to make more toy boxes, we’re going to be able to have more volunteers come in to help, which thereto we were limited with how many people we could have,” Coscioni said.

In addition to the two new rooms, the Toy Lending Library will add shelving in the hallway, greatly expanding this new space.

“I think it’s about three times the space we had before,” Coscioni said.

“This seems perfect. They’re already doing such amazing work and they’re making an impact for kids and families,” First United Methodist Church Associate Pastor Jordan Louks said.

Associate Pastor Jordan Louks says the Toy Lending Library provides hope and often uses the toy boxes on Sundays.

“At our 11:01 worship service, we often have one of the boxes in what’s called our ‘prayground’ and so kids are playing with one of the boxes during the worship,” Louks said.

They’re not alone. The Toy Lending Library had families borrow over 6,000 boxes last year, a 50% increase over 2021.

“People are seeing that this is a great resource for families. I just see the project continue to grow and to expand more and more,” Coscioni said.

And it starts with this new space.

“We are very thankful and very, very excited,” Coscioni said.

The Toy Lending Library is still raising money to install more shelving but hopes to be settled into its new area in the next two or three weeks.