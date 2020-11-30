Toy Lending Library in need of donations for the holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The nonprofit Toy Lending Library has been supplying toys to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to keep up with demand, they’re asking for help from the public.

Volunteer Lacey Askland and her daughters love to spend time at the Toy Lending Library.

“There’s always some new sense of discovery and trying to figure out how the toy works, and, I think, it also just made us more excited to play together,” Askland said.

They also enjoy spending their time giving back.

“I contacted Anelis to ask ‘What kind of toys do you accept for donation and realized this would be a great way to – the toys we’ve outgrown, to make sure other kids get use out of them,” Askland said.

“We have this goal to have 200 toy boxes checked out every month, and this last month, we’ve had 255 toy boxes checked out,” Director Anelis Coscioni said.

The Toy Lending Library has been seeing a lot of demand since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have never had our shelves so empty before. This is just amazing, and the amount of toy boxes we have to clean is incredible… it’s a great problem,” Coscioni said.

But a problem nonetheless because less toys on the shelf creates less opportunity for other families to borrow them. Cosioni is asking help from the public to donate toys to the library. In the spirit of the holiday season, she even has a wish list.

“It’s a long list; there’s so many choices,” Owner of Child’s Play Toys Nancy Savage said.

She’s partnered with Nancy Savage, owner of Child’s Play Toys, to help find items for donation. You can visit her store, buy a toy and tell them you want to donate it to the library.

“You know, if somebody wants to do a certain brand or a certain thing, chances are we could figure that out through the wish list,” Savage said.

Each donation you make not only fills another box on the shelf, but a chance for kids to experience the power of play this holiday season.

“It’s really important to make sure that every child has access to toys that they can use to continue to learn and grow,” Askland said.

The ‘Give the Gift of Play’ toy drive goes until December 31st, but they’re always accepting donations year-round.

You can find the wish list at the Toy Lending Library and Child’s Play Toys’ websites.