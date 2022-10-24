SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local non-profit is serving more kids than ever in the community.

15 month old Maya is getting her hands on some new toys.

It’s thanks to the Toy Lending Library.

Her mom says they started using the organization about a year ago.

“I was already doing toy rotations with our own toys and with the Toy Lending Library it was much more easy because you get the toys, she plays with them, once she’s tired I can just return them and get a new box,” mom, Isabella Kumagai said.

The non-profit lends toys for free for children up to age five.

The process is simple, all you do is borrow a toy box, take it home and play, return it and check out another box.

It was started about eight years ago.

“We learned with the head start coordinator at the time, teachers went to kids homes and noticed they didn’t have toys to play and learn, and through play is the way kids learn when they are little, so that was the need, especially in the downtown area of Sioux Falls,” executive director, Anelis Coscioni said.

Right now, the Toy Lending Library has over 900 boxes circulating in 14 locations.

“When they are playing, they are learning the skills they need before they go to kindergarten, they are learning how to hold a pencil, how to hold a book, all those little motor skills, there’s a lot they learn to be ready for school,” Coscioni said.

Toys with a bigger purpose.

“I love that it’s easier because I don’t have to think so much about it, you get here and it’s all labeled, age-appropriate, so it’s one less thing for moms to worry about,” Kumagai said.

To take home a toy box, just visit one of the Siouxland Libraries or the Toy Lending Library office, which is at First United Methodist Church. The church will be hosting a trunk or treat on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7. The Toy Lending Library will be distributing bookmarks and other informational materials.