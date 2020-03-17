Toy Lending Library hand-washing all toys to prevent COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local nonprofit isn’t playing around when to comes to concerns for COVID-19. The Toy Lending Library of South Dakota’s mission is borrowing out toys to low-income families. Once they’re done, they bring them back in exchange for new ones. After every use, she cleans the toys, but since the spread of COVID-19, more precautions have been taken.

On a regular day at the Toy Lending Library, Executive Director Anelis Coscioni often finds a good balance between work and play.

“Oh we play! We play, believe me. Right now, there’s a couple toys that are staying here because we play with them,” Coscioni said.

Lately, it’s been a lot more work.

“It takes several days for the box, once it’s returned, it’s clean, it’s sanitized, it takes several days till it goes back to the shelves,” Coscioni said.

Right now, those shelves are empty to try and prevent spread of COVID-19.

“We know what is inside the boxes are very clean because we do what needs to be done, but we don’t know the handling outside the boxes,” Coscioni said.

Families won’t be able to return or borrow toys for at least two weeks. She’s using the time to clean the most recent returns and donations she received through her February donation drive all by hand.

“We wipe the box inside and out with bleach solution,” Coscioni said.

“Then the toys go through soapy water, water, then bleach solution,” Coscioni said.

Each cleaned box is then air dried for a week to avoid leaving residue. Each one comes with a book, which also gets a special cleaning.

“Normally, I wrap the book in paper to make sure the book is preserved; all the books for little kids they are wiped – every page is wiped,” Coscioni said.

She then seals each box to prevent other germs from getting in.

“She’s pretty committed. She has a passion around this ministry and we’re just glad to walk along side her,” Pastor of First United Methodist Church Bob Ruedebusch said.

These are rules she’ll continue to play by every day.

“There has been two big rules since we started the organization: It needs to be free so everybody can have access to it and it needs to be clean,” Coscioni said.

To get updates on status of COVID-19 you can visit our Coronavirus Pandemic page and to see when the Toy Lending Library will re-open and get updates, you can visit their official website.