Toy Lending Library adds two new locations in Humbolt & Hartford libraries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Toy Lending Library doesn’t play around when it comes to servicing families in need of fun and education. The library is now lending itself out to two new locations.

10-month-old Ben Taniguchi loves shaking his rattle.

“He likes all those toys that make noises and those squishy toys,” Mother Clarissa Taniguchi said

Whenever he’s looking to shake up his toy collection, he and his mother Clarissa visit the Toy Lending Library in Sioux Falls.

“They get all of the amount of excitement they can with the box, and then you can return it and get another one, so it’s good. I think it’s a great program,” Taniguchi said.

You can often find their trademarked toy boxes around town at 5 of the local libraries. They’re also in their main office in the First United Methodist Church. Now, they’ve expanded west at the Siouxland Libraries’ Humboldt and Hartford Branches.

“We had – for the longest time- we had one of the moms that comes to Sioux Falls to get boxes, and every time she wrote on her survey, ‘Please, can you have boxes over there?’ So it’s pretty neat that we had that ask and now we can offer that,” Program Director for the Toy Lending Library Anelis Coscioni said.

Right now, both branches currently hold 6 boxes each. If they reach high demand they could always add more.

“If they start saying, ‘Oh ok, we have 3-year-old’s checking a lot of boxes here. Can you send me more?’ So then we increase the amount we send to them,” Coscioni said.

“They have a lot of good, educational toys to show their kids that will help them with their development,” Taniguchi said.

When they’re returned, every box and its contained toys are sanitized before they get put back on the shelf to be reused. Coscioni says that this addition won’t just expand children’s reach but also their minds.

“It’s just so beautiful to hear a mom saying how her daughter has some development – so she’s a little behind – and she got some blocks and she was saying that she was so happy to see he daughter putting the blocks together and that just melts your heart. That’s what we are here for: to see them playing and using,” Coscioni said.

To see what local libraries you can get a toy box from, or schedule an appointment to stop in to the main office, you can visit the Toy Lending Libray’s website.