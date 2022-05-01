SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Going to the doctor for the first time can sometimes be a scary experience for a child. A pediatric resident is hoping to make that trip to the doctor’s office a little bit easier.

Jade Arrobas is a pediatric resident with Sanford. This is her last year and she wanted to do something special.

“I really wanted to give back to the clinics because we spend a lot of time in our three years here with them, but I also want to give back to the families and the children, every day they come see us in the clinics and they trust us and allow us to take their children,” pediatric resident, Jade Arrobas said.

So she started a toy drive. Once all the toys are collected, they will be distributed to the different clinics.

“It’s nice that a child can have a toy after some kind of procedure or shots, vaccines or even having a laceration, so it’s a nice thing to have around the clinic,” Arrobas said.

You can drop off the toys through May 20th. They’re looking for things like books, puzzles, barbies and hot wheels.

“It’s a way for us to get involved with the community and also to let our residents have a say in how we treat our patients, and these toys will go directly to our patients in times that maybe they are having a bad day or maybe need a little bit of a distraction,” pediatric residency program director, neonatologist, Sanford, Jessica White said.

An effort Arrobas says is just an easy way to give back to a community that welcomed her.

“This community has opened their arms the last three years,” Arrobas said.

You can drop new toys off at the Sanford Children’s clinics at 69th and Louise, 32nd and Ellis, 26th and Sycamore.