Township Supervisor says Brandon flooding worse than March

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s only one way in and out of Brandon right now and that’s from Interstate 90.

All other roads surrounding the community are under water. Split Rock Township Supervisor Matt Staab says if you don’t have to be out and about, stay put.

“This flooding event is far worse than the previous ones. The roads were softer, the water is higher. A much, much more dangerous situation. If you don’t have to go out, just stay home,” Staab said.

Staab says it’s going to cost a lot of money to fix area roads and it’s going to be a while before many are back in service. He says it will be hard to find gravel and a lot of heavy equipment is currently being used in Sioux Falls to clean up the tornado damage.