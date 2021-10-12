Towns in the Black Hills brace for first winter storm of the season

HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The first snow of the season is falling in Western KELOLAND, and city crews are preparing for the storm.

As you can see snow is starting to fall here in Hill City where anywhere from 1 inch to nearly 2 feet of snow is expected today. Crews in town are preparing to clear the streets.

“We were informed that we have 1 to 21 inches of snow coming our way. And as you can see it’s starting to come down not heavy in my opinion but we are going to be on the clock around the hour just waiting for the call for that sudden drop to come down and just get out and start pushing for everyone,” Gurlock said.

Even though the Black Hills area could get hit with a large amount of snow for the first time this winter, Matt Gurlock says the crews are ready.

“100 percent prepared. It just depends on how hard, how heavy and how fast is really what we don’t know what to expect can happen,” Gurlock said.

With snow and freezing rain, comes dangerous road conditions. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says there are a few things you can do to stay safe this winter.

“We are entering into the winter season and so we always advise the public, just slow down, take that extra time, give yourself some extra room and time to travel. And just be prepared so have a plan beforehand. Be prepared in your car if you do get stuck. And if we advise no travel, do everything you can to not travel,” Lt. Chris Hislip, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

And with snow plows and heavy vehicles on the road, crews ask that you be patient and give them space.

Stay with KELOLAND News through the winter storm and keep a lookout for changing weather conditions on our KELOLAND Weather app.