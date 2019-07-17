Town halls to discuss future of events campus this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You’ve probably gone to a show at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center or a baseball game at the stadium. There is plenty going on in that part of Sioux Falls. Now a study group wants your feedback on the events campus.

From the PREMIER Center, to Howard Wood Field, to the Arena, there are plenty of buildings on the events campus.

The Events Campus Study Group is taking a look at the current and future needs of the area.

“The mayor asked us to take a look at the events center campus, there are a lot of moving parts out there, you’ve got a lot of facilities that are brand new, a lot that are 50 to 70 years old,” co-chair events campus study group, Dan Statema said.

But the group would like some feedback from you.

“Our meetings have been open to the public and we’ve started off each meeting with public input time so we can really hear back from the people, since it really is ultimately Sioux Falls taxpayers that are paying for whatever changes occur out there, we definitely want to make sure we get public input,” committee member, Erik Nyberg said.

That’s why it’s important for you to attend some upcoming town halls.

“Each of the participants are going to get a clicker so that they can vote and weigh in on certain questions and topics, real time as we’re going through the presentation, it’s going to last about 60 minutes, and gives us another way to engage the community in what their thoughts in regards to the campus are,” Statema said.

There will be four towns halls, two of them will be on Wednesday and two of them will be on Thursday.

“We have what should we do with the arena, what should we do with the convention center, and what should we do with the baseball stadium and then you have different topics that interweave with those like parking and transit and ridesharing and things that we weren’t thinking about 20 years ago,” Statema said.

Making this an important topic for the future of Sioux Falls.

The first town hall will be held Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Hy-Vee on Minnesota and 38th. Find other dates and times here.