Town hall in SF touches on drugs, gangs, driving

If it ever once was, it certainly isn’t now: Sioux Falls is not a small town.

Prairie View Prevention Services hosted a town hall event at O’Gorman High School Tuesday night. Different people took the stage to give perspectives on gang activity and drugs, with marijuana and driving safety receiving attention. Prairie View Prevention Services Executive Director Darcy Jensen said ahead of the town hall that safety would be in the spotlight.

“Tonight our focus is really looking at how are we doing in Sioux Falls, what are the things that we’re doing well, what are the things as a family we may need to talk about,” Jensen said.

Also present was Michelle Majeres. Her 13-year-old son Dylan joined her.

“I came tonight because first of all I work in the prevention field and so I’m really passionate about it,” Michelle Majeres said. “But also I am a mother of four boys.”

Jensen shared advice for parents.

“One, trust your gut,” Jensen said. “Oftentimes as parents, we’re like ‘Well maybe,’ and we almost talk ourselves out of being concerned, because we think maybe we’re being too overly concerned.”

She also brings up communication- and it’s not the last time this comes up at the town hall.

“Secondly, if you notice something, be willing to sit down and talk to your kids about it,” Jensen said.

If you spot crime happening, you can report it via Crime Stoppers by calling 367-7007