Towing & plowing part of downtown Sioux Falls snow pickup process

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Street Department is in the home stretch of cleaning up from Friday’s snowstorm.

Plows were making passes through the streets of downtown Sunday morning arranging the snow piles to be picked-up by trucks and hauled away. The snow pickup in Zone 1 is part of the final phase of cleanup during the citywide snow alert.

But before the plows could take to the streets of downtown, all parked cars in their way had to be removed. Sioux Falls police were ticketing parked cars earlier in the morning and tow trucks hooked them up and hauled-away dozens of them.

A towing fee costs the vehicle owner more than $120.