Towing company sees high call volume due to cold temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Another day in KELOLAND, another day of bitterly cold temperatures across the region. This extreme cold could be taking a toll on your vehicle.

The frigid temperatures are keeping people like Keith Tordoff, who works for A Plus Towing, busy, as the extreme cold is giving many people car troubles.

“This being a newer vehicle, I can almost guarantee this will start fairly easily, just been sitting at the airport for a little while,” driver for A Plus towing, Keith Tordoff said.

He’s one of the 8 drivers out working today for A Plus Towing.

Owner Mark Pyle says he’s been taking calls all morning.

“It started about six this morning when people were starting to go to work and it’s been nonstop since,” owner A Plus Towing, Mark Pyle said. “About 150 to 200 yesterday, today I was thinking 250 but I’m guessing we are going to be around 400 calls, the way it’s started anyways.”

Most of the calls they’ve received so far today have consisted of dead or flooded vehicles.

“Sometimes when it’s this cold, the car will give the engine too much fuel and then they will flood out and they just won’t start so mostly no starts, and flat tires, lots of flat tires,” Pyle said.

So as these cold temperatures continue to stick around, these two are just hoping to help as many people as they can.

“There’s such sheer volume that we need to work them in as we can,” Tordoff said.

“Do the best we can, that’s all we can do, and hope to be able to help people,” Pyle said.

Pyle says January wasn’t as busy since the weather was warmer. He expects the call volume to decrease later in the week as the temperature increases.