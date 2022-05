SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As travelers fill up the roads, a local business says it will be busy this week.

A Plus Towing is expecting call volumes to go up.

From changing tires to jump-starting batteries, the business responds to a variety of calls.

“But also with traveling, you can have campers, you can have boats, the trailers, some of those failures that we will have to help,” Jeremiah Bethke said.

Bethke says check over your vehicles and trailers before you hit the road for the holiday.