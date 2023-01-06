SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people in Sioux Falls are coming home to find their plowed-in cars missing from the street. Earlier Friday, police finished ticketing all the abandoned vehicles and now it’s a matter of the towing company hauling them away.

The phone at Lightning Towing has been ringing non-stop. The company is contracted with the city to tow the plowed-in vehicles ticketed by police this week.

“You gotta take care of the police first. We gotta do the snowbirds ahead of customer calls. But they’re both busy,” Lightning Towing Manager Matt McConniel said.

Police have ticketed all the snowbirds they could find throughout the city. Now, the grace period has ended and that means the car owners can be on the hook for hundreds of dollars in fines and towing costs.

“We don’t want to tow cars. We want people to willingly move those cars. Granted, if it’s plowed in, it’s going to be some hard work to get that car out. But it’s going to save you $300,” Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Towing just one vehicle can be a drawn-out process because the tow truck operator has to first dig out the car and the more snow that’s buried underneath, the longer it’s going to take.

“These plows plow through the snow around them and we get three feet of snow to dig through to get to every single one of them,” McConniel said.

The job can get even more challenging when confronted by an angry car owner.

“Sometimes they rush out on us and sometimes they’re mad and we tell them to go talk to police. If we’re already hooked up, they’ll have to pay before we drop it,” McConniel said.

Lighting Towing expects to remain busy through the weekend towing vehicles in town and along the interstate. Each call means reducing the flock of snowbirds roosting along the snowy streets.

Sioux Falls police have ticketed more than 500 plowed-in vehicles since New Year’s Day. Thursday alone, they issued 203 tickets.