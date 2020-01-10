Tow truck driver pulls at the heartstrings during funeral

Hundreds of people gathered in Watertown Thursday morning to pay their final respects to the tow truck driver who was killed this past weekend.

47-year-old Dale Jones was trying to help a teenager, who had slid his car into the ditch on Saturday, but was hit by another car that lost control.

As you’re about to see, at Dale’s funeral, it was once again Dale doing the towing, as he pulled one last time at the heartstrings of so many.

Early Thursday morning as the sun was coming up, hearts were beginning to sink, as mourners lined up one by one to attend the funeral of Dale Jones, the man described by many, simply, as a helper with a heart of gold.

“He always wanted to help people, but what you guys didn’t see was, every time someone called he’d complain about how incompetent you were, but he still went and did it because that’s what he liked to do,” Doug Jones said.

Dale’s daughter talked about how her dad was always there for her and his grandson in good times and bad, but always left with a hug and words of encouragement.

“And I think I won’t go any further than that because I feel tears coming on, because just looking at this room right now it absolutely blows my mind we got people lined up outside the door he’d want to have a conversation with everyone of you if he could,” Jessica Jones said.

More than 300 tow trucks and first responders lined up of their vehicles to honor the man, who they say was bigger than life.

Then Dale’s friend brought the congregation to tears as he read a letter from the mother of the young man he was trying to help on that fateful day.

“My son was getting out of the car to see if he could help, your dad told him it wasn’t safe and to stay in the car and within 30 seconds this tragedy took place your dad saved my son.”

But that was Dale, always willing to help others.

“As much as I want to turn back time or just wish it was me and not him he wouldn’t have it any other way, sometimes you just got to let people help to make them feel whole, we’ll drag the chains from here buddy,” Andy Wicks said.

The man who pulled so many people to safety was now being pulled away to heaven, much too soon.

Dale started working at Performance Towing in 2012. He loved riding motorcycle, working on his Impala and playing pool.