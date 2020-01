WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash in Watertown just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the 200 block of 20th Avenue.

According to the Watertown Police Department, a vehicle lost control and hit a tow truck operator who was helping remove another vehicle from the ditch. The tow truck operator was killed.

The name of the victim has not been released. Charges are pending.