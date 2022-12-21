SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From dead batteries, to flat tires, to cars in the ditch, tow truck operators are slammed with people needing help. Jim and Ron’s towing has 12 trucks and still can’t keep up with demand.

Owner Paul Giesi says they are fielding 60 to 80 calls daily for service, and he and his crew can’t keep up.

“The length of the time it takes to do these calls, they are again dealing with the elements it’s not quite as easy as it would be the rest of the time of year. We’ve got the snow to deal with the ice and there is risk for our drivers as well,” said Giesi.

The extreme cold is brutal on the workers and the equipment. Giesi says he’s had to turn down about a hundred service calls since Monday. He’s talked with other companies, and they are just as busy.

“We try to work with other companies as much as possible for stuff we have in town and out of town and we are seeing the same thing all over the place it’s just too much of an influx in a short period of time,” said Giesi.

Tom Hanson: What should people do if they’ve got a problem?

“I guess talk to the repair facilities they usually work with and find out what their schedule is because there, again, as we are towing the vehicles in a lot of these shops, are getting backed up, and it may be a few days before they can even get in and work on them,” said Giesi.

Giesi says he will pull his crews as the temperatures drop to dangerously low levels.

“We’ve got to be concerned with our drivers that’s our utmost concern is to make sure our drivers and our customers are safe, the car we can deal with at a later when its safer for everybody to be out there,” said Giesi.



