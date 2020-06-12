Tourists are here in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Despite the coronavirus, people are ready to travel and they’re making their way to South Dakota.

Michael McBee and his wife are visiting South Dakota. They traveled all the way from Las Vegas to see several parks in the Black Hills.

“We’re going to eat at a restaurant here in downtown, maybe for some lunch and then we are going to drive to the Badlands today,” Michael McBee, from Las Vegas, said.

Melanie Mohoric from Washington and Rick Philley from Arizona stopped by Rapid City on a road trip with friends. Both say it’s been a great experience so far.

“We were just talking as we drove into Rapid City, how fresh and clean everything looks, well-kept,” Philley said.

“Everyone is so friendly here, I love it, I would live here actually. It’s a great state,” Mohoric said.

Julie Jensen, CEO of Visit Rapid City, says based on hotel occupancy and sales tax, the organization hopes to reach about 50 to 60 percent of what those tourist numbers were at last year.

“You know what it obviously isn’t what we are used to, but it is so much better than we thought it was going to be. I think that we are really looking at around the country as a great destination because of the great outdoors,” Jensen said.

Jensen says that hotels, restaurants, and other businesses in Rapid City are taking proper health precautions to keep customers and employees safe.

Summer nights, which is an event every Thursday in downtown Rapid City, is cancelled for this year. The volunteer board is looking forward to planning for next year.