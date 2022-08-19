RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Tourism numbers in Rapid City are down this summer compared to last year. But businesses are still saying it’s been a successful season.

With just a few weeks left of summer, people are spending time in downtown Rapid City.

Some businesses say it’s been a good summer for sales.

“The year started out just fantastic both online and in-house,” Dan Tribby, General Manager for Prairie Edge, said.

While this summer tourism season has been a little bit slower than usual. Businesses in town, like Prairie Edge, say it’s because last year was one of the busiest years it had seen.

“So just keeping up with last year. At the beginning of July, we were even with last year so that was really a phenomenal, that was a huge accomplishment so we are pleased,” Tribby said.

According to Visit Rapid City, visitor numbers are down this year.

“’21 was an outlier year, so it was a really really robust year in tourism in the Black Hills and specifically Rapid City as well. So it is down slightly that is true but any industry or any business owner that you talk to will say ’21 was an outlier, it almost busted us at the seams. So while we are down slightly, and I think there is a lot of reasons for that, it is still a really strong year for tourism in the Black Hills,” Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Rapid City, said.

Visit Rapid City and Prairie Edge say there is a lot of the year left. Even Though the summer season is coming to an end, they expect a busy fall and winter.

Events coming up in the Fall and Winter in the Black Hills are the Buffalo Round Up and the Black Hills Powwow which brings thousands of visitors to the area.