Touring the remodeled Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Original Pancake House is going through some practice runs this week as it gets ready to re-open this Monday, June 15th. The popular restaurant on west 41st Street has been closed for months after tornado damage.
Lincoln Anderson and his family are testing out the new-look Original Pancake House.
“It’s our favorite place to eat,” Anderson said.
With a plate full of chocolate chip pancakes, it’s just like old times for the 11-year-old.
“It’s like the best pancakes ever. It’s so good,” Anderson said.
Friday’s soft opening is practice for OPH’s staff. Co-Owner Janet Eining is glad to be back in business.
“It was brutal. It was brutal. Everybody loves to have a week or two off but when it runs into 8-9 months it gets a little long,” Eining said.
The restaurant didn’t lose a single staff member in the ordeal. Eining says this space features more room for guests and a huge state-of-the-art kitchen for cooks.
“This one, we were convinced to go to rustic trendy. And so it just has a more of an updated feel than what a typical restaurant would have,” Eining said.
Eining has even more news. The Original Pancake House is getting close to expanding to the east side of Sioux Falls. It’s found a location directly east of the Century Theatres on 18th St.
“We have a lot. We have it under contract. We did delay the closing on that because of COVID. Now that we have this open, I think we’re probably going to start a process of getting closed on that land and getting going with it,” Eining said.
Exciting times for the restaurant and pancake lovers.