Touring the remodeled Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- It was an unforeseen school year for teachers across KELOLAND. From online education to virtual graduations, Rapid City Area Schools staff had to expand their teaching abilities to new levels.

Nearly three months before the last day of school, teachers and staff said 'goodbye' to their students in classrooms. They also had to change their day-to-day routine by educating all online or with take home packets. This was all for the safety and health of everyone.

"For me it was really, keeping people in the loop and then really being the encouraging person because everybody's super stressed about it so how do you keep people encouraged and staying positive while they are trying to navigate a whole new way of connecting to kids," Principal Cher Daniel, Rapid Valley Elementary, said.

While online education was a challenge for teachers, students also struggled with the new way of learning. Some students were not heard from at all.

"We'll really have to assess and see where kids are at because every parent, every family, every grandpa and grandma, everybody, they did their best. And every teacher did their best to deliver the learning," Daniel said.

Rapid City Area Elementary Schools allowed all students to pass. Middle schools were given a pass, fail option in classes but all students passed onto the next grade. High schoolers were given nothing less than a 'D'.

"When you are a 6-year-old learning to read, that just won't look the same as it does at school so we're just going to have to meet each kid where they are and recognize as grade level teams what are the most really important things to get caught up on," Daniel said.

Third grade teacher, Tina Johnson, says teachers are aware that students might feel behind come Fall.

"The students that I had, they missed out two and a half months of regular school, a regular school day every single day. So we know that's probably going to be the case. My team and I have had some discussions on different ideas to try out when the school year resumes," Johnson said.

Teachers, like Johnson and middle school teacher Shannon Bren, say there have been some major take aways from the new way of learning.

"I'd never heard of Zoom before so that was a learning experience, I've heard of google classroom but never did anything with it so that was a learning experience. I never knew I could have a YouTube channel so that was a learning experience," Johnson said.

Bren has been teaching for 35 years and says her relationships with students and families have actually grown stronger during the pandemic.

"Things got better. I consistently reached out to my kids every week. Monday, I spent making phone calls to half of my kids and Tuesday to the other half. Just reaching out weekly to have conversations with kids, to have conversations with parents, was invaluable," Bren said.

While plans for the fall are still tentative, the school staff say they will feel more prepared than they were when schools closed the first time.