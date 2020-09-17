Tour the Hotel on Phillips: Just one of the prizes in the Downtown Sioux Falls Gift Box

While you might not be thinking about your holiday shopping just yet, Downtown Sioux Falls has a new promotion designed to get you doing just that. After all, there are only about 12 weeks until Christmas, so DTSF has already kicked off a Gift Box giveaway featuring six different prize packages to be given away between now and Small Business Saturday in November and we’re going to be giving you a sneak peek at some of the prizes you could win if you play along. Our first stop is the Hotel on Phillips where Brenda Schmidt, the CEO and President of Kelly Inns Limited gave us an insider’s tour.

A one-night-stay at the Hotel on Phillips with dinner for two at the Treasury are only a couple of the prizes available in the Gift Box promotion. But you can’t win if you don’t enter. To do that, you need a smartphone. and Downtown Sioux Falls app.

To download the app click here.