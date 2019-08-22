Tour buses crash, unknown number of injuries

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Two tour buses have collided near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds just as the event was getting under way.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras show a number of ambulances leaving the crash scene with victims, although it’s not immediately clear how many people are hurt. Regions Hospital was anticipating receiving some of the injured.

The buses that crashed were from Andy’s Charter Service in Little Falls and Lorenz Bus Service, both companies confirmed.

There are no details yet on what led up to the crash on Highway 280 about a-half mile from the fair, which started Thursday. The accident shut down the highway’s southbound lanes.

