Touchmark honoring Veterans this Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Veterans Day is coming up on Monday and Touchmark in Sioux Falls is holding a special luncheon to honor its Veteran community.

The senior living center has roughly 20-30 Veterans that call Touchmark home. Gail Kristensen is a retired U.S. Navy Commander. The 80-year-old spent much of his service on a submarine. 15 of Kristensen’s relatives were also service members including a nephew who was a Navy Seal. Erik Kristensen died trying to rescue fellow Seals in Afghanistan in 2005. The battle is depicted in the 2013 movie titled “Lone Survivor.” Gail says when he thinks of Veterans, he thinks of Erik who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country.

“I put tiles out at Veterans Park for myself, my brother Ed who’s a Rear Admiral and my nephew Erik. So there’s tiles there,” Kristensen said.

The Veterans Day luncheon at Touchmark is open to the public but you need to RSVP.