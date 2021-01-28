Touchmark at All Saints prepare for second dose

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday will be an exciting day at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls.

Its residents will receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But getting to this point hasn’t been easy as the retirement community had to work extremely hard over the past 10 months keeping everyone safe.

When the pandemic first hit back in March, staff at Touchmark at All Saints immediately went to work.

“Long story short, we’ve been following the guidance from the CDC and the South Dakota Health Department to ensure the safety of our residents and team members,” executive director Amanda Snoozy said.

Constant cleaning was a big part of keeping its 187 residents safe.

Executive Director Amanda Snoozy says even though there was a pandemic it was important to keep their residents connected.

“Connections are very important to us, so throughout this past year we’ve had the essential care program, which allows those who previously were providing care to residents to come and support them and we’ve always had safe family visits, so we can build connections with our families and maintain those relationships in a safe way,” Snoozy said.

But for the residents in this retirement community January 8th was a date of rejoice and revival.

“Oh my goodness it was a beautiful day,” Snoozy said.

Because the residents were categorized into that first group, January 8th was the day 97% of them received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“What a blessing for our community and you could see the appreciation and excitement from residents from our team members and from our families, they are very grateful for our access to the vaccines as well,” Snoozy said.