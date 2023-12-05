SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He is touching hearts all across America, even in Hollywood.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For three weeks, we’ve been following the incredible journey of 12-year-old Spencer Thorsland of Brandon who is dying of cancer.

As we showed you Monday, a very special person in his life paid him a visit.

Well, another person made a surprise stop at his house yesterday and you could say this visitor was from out of this world.

Sitting quietly in his living room listening to Christmas music is just one way Spencer Thorsland passes his time as he waits for a special visitor.

No, not Santa Claus.

But rather Hollywood actress Emily Swallow, who plays the Armorer in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

“She’s so nice and I get so excited. We just chill and talk,” Spencer said.

This isn’t the first time Spencer has met Swallow. She was at SuperCon in Sioux Falls last year, which he went to.

He proudly displays his autographed shirt from her.

He says he was thrilled…just about as thrilled when this happened.

“Hello,”

Swallow was passing through the area and made a surprise stop in Brandon to meet her biggest fan.

“Hiiiiiii,”

Like so many others across the country, she too has been following Spencer’s journey closely, but they have become good friends.

“Can I hug you?”

“Yeah,”

Swallow is a member of ‘Voices Against Cancer’ an organization that raises money and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer.

“Wanted to get more involved because I believe so much in everything they do and they’ve built such a beautiful community, so they asked me to be an ambassador and part of being an ambassador means I get to hang out with Spencer,” Swallow said.

When they talk, they sometimes talk about Swallow’s role as the Armorer.

Emily: She does not have children of her own, but I guess she is sort of a motherly figure in some ways.

Spencer: You’re a mom to me, I love you like a mom.

Emily: Aw, I love you too.

Spencer: I love you more.

Emily: I’ll never ever compare to your real mom, but I’ll be your Star Wars mom.

Swallow brought a few gifts for Spencer to go along with his Mandalorian costume that he helped design.

“I want to have enough energy to go the SuperCon sometime so I can wander around in my awesome costume,” Spencer said.

But Swallow says costume or not, there’s no disguising Spencer’s bravery.

“Even though you’re going through something that’s really really challenging, you care so much about other people in your life and you want to make sure your mom is happy and taken care of and that your brothers are okay and you’re so kind to me and you’re such an example to all of us for taking things as they come and you have such faith and such courage,” Swallow said.

As far as how he’s feeling, Spencer says he’s been pretty tired lately but continues to fight the best he can.