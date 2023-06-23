PARKER, S.D. (KELO) –Even though it was 20 years ago tomorrow, it’s a night many of us won’t soon forget, including first responders and KELO TV reporters, who found themselves dodging the twisters while out in the field covering the storm.

“Tornadoes were falling out of the sky like pheasants on opening day of hunting season,” former Turner County Sheriff Byron Nogelmeier said.

Nogelmeier, says that line will stick with him forever, but he said it was the best way to describe what was happening that night.

“I’m thinking to myself is this safe or isn’t this safe,” Nogelmeier said.

The town of Parker, which is the county seat and home to the Turner County Fair, took a big hit by three nearby twisters.

“When I got into town the electricity was off, the town was as black as sin, it was just dark, every street you drove on had large branches of trees, I mean it was a mess,” Nogelmeier said.

The fairgrounds was hit badly damaging several buildings including the grandstands.

“I would say were were scared,” Stacy Bauer Jones said.

Stacy Bauer Jones was an anchor and reporter for KELO back then.

She remembers being sent out to cover the storm, which was terrifying because she says back then we didn’t have radar available on our phones like we do today, so she called her husband who gave her play by play.

“He was listening to Jay and giving me updates on the phone and I was giving the photographer updates on which road to take, because they just kept dropping we weren’t sure where to go he’d just give us different directions on which way to go to be safe,” Bauer Jones said.

Bauer Jones was the one who interviewed the sheriff and remembers how lucky everyone got.

“It’s amazing that quite frankly any of us weren’t seriously hurt, we weren’t the only reporters out there; law enforcement, all the different individuals out there, it’s really amazing that nobody was seriously hurt,” Bauer Jones said.

KELOLAND News won a national Edward R. Murrow award for the station’s coverage of Tornado Tuesday.

KELO was also asked by the Radio and Television News Directors Association to document how the station covered the storms without getting anyone injured.