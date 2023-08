SIOUX CENTER, IA (KELO) — A tornado warning is issued for Sioux Center, Iowa until 3:15 p.m. (CST). Rotation is detected. The storm is moving north at 10 mph according to the National Weather Service.

Seek shelter immediately in this area. Do not wait to hear the sirens as the storm may be too loud to hear them.

The area continues to be in a flood warning as well. Do not attempt to drive through unknown water.

Sioux Center is 40 miles east of Beresford, SD.