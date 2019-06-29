Tornado touches down north of Swett

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The big story today in weather is the heat, and a tornado.

We received these videos at our KELOLAND News Facebook page Saturday afternoon. They come to us from Jake Langenbau, who says they’re north of Swett, South Dakota.

Saturday night will again be warm and muggy under mostly clear skies. Lows will be uncomfortably warm, in the low 70s. There may be some thunderstorms in northern South Dakota, spillover from a broad area of thunderstorms moving through North Dakota.

Sunday will again be hot in SE KELOLAND, where temperatures will reach the lower 90s. A Heat Advisory is posted for Sioux Falls and surrounding areas. It will be cooler and less humid, in the 80s, to the north and west as a cold front will move northwest to southeast across KELOLAND during the afternoon and evening hours, producing thunderstorms that may be strong.

While thunderstorms will be possible early morning in the north, they are much more likely during the afternoon and evening hours as the front pushes through.