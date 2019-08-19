Tornado confirmed in southern Minnesota Saturday night

SLAYTON, Minn. (KELO) — At least one tornado has been confirmed in southern Minnesota from Saturday’s widespread storm.

The National Weather Service has been surveying damage in both southern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa from the storms. One tornado was confirmed north of Slayton — near Hadley, Minnesota. More details are expected Monday about Saturday’s storms.

KELOLAND News received storm damage photos stretching from Platte to Hardwick, Minnesota. Golf ball-sized hail fell in Platte and nearby areas of south-central South Dakota. Tracy, Minnesota reported 3.56 inches of rain, while Brookings had 2.9 inches of rain. Multiple areas receive more than 1.5 inches of rain.

More information is expected to be released Monday. For a collection of storm photos, see the photo gallery below.

If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.

Golf ball-sized hail near Platte Saturday. Courtesy: Amanda Vander Hoek.

Storm damage near Hardwick, Minn. Courtesy: Lisa Niemeyer.

Storm damage near Hardwick, Minn. Courtesy: Lisa Niemeyer.

Storm damage near Hardwick, Minn. Courtesy: Lisa Niemeyer.

Storm clouds. Courtesy: John Meyer.

Rainbow near Lebanon. Courtesy: uShare.

Storm clouds near Lake Andes. Courtesy: Shondra Johnson.