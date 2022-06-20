JONES COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The National Weather Service in Aberdeen continues to investigate storm damage from a powerful thunderstorm that made its way across central South Dakota on the weekend of June 12.

Officials say they have confirmed one tornado in Jones County so far. Experts believe an EF2 tornado was on the ground for approximately 10 minutes northwest of Murdo around 10:28 p.m. It traveled 6.8 miles.

The official summary says, “the path was clearly noted through a shelter belt before damaging two farms. Damage included roof panels ripped off homes, outbuildings and grain bins completely destroyed, and wide swaths of debris was tossed and impaled into the ground.”

Path of the EF2 tornado northwest of Murdo

Radar reflectivity (left) and storm-relative velocity (right) at 10:38 PM CDT.

Damage as seen on the NWS survey

Damage as seen on the NWS survey

Damage as seen on the NWS survey

Storm damage west of Okaton, SD. Image courtesy of the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The National Weather Service says a second tornado touched down briefly in Lyman County along the Missouri River near the Joe Creek Rec Area.

A tornado was also reported with the same storm eight miles northeast of Philip in Haakon County. The Aberdeen office issued around a half dozen tornado warnings for the storm, which is rare for this part of the state, but not for the current severe weather season, the NWS says.

An official with the NWS says it’s a good reminder that tornados can happen anywhere in South Dakota although they seem more frequent in East River parts of the state. They say they’ve seen straight-line wind damage in Jones County with the June 12 storms that have been estimated at 120 mph.

A couple days later on June 14, more storms developed over south-central South Dakota. The National Weather Service says some wind reports were estimated at 120 mph near Roscoe, S.D.

Reports say there were numerous downed trees and powerlines, widespread reports of roof, outbuilding and grain bin damage were noted, and 16 steel towers were downed approximately 7 miles southwest of Frederick.

The map below shows all the severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the late overnight and early morning hours of June 13 and 14.

Here’s a look at the pictures KELOLAND News received after the June 14 storms:

Damage in Leola | Pam Fauth

Grassland Colony damage | Courtesy George Waldner

Grassland Colony | George Waldner

Grassland Colony storm damage | George Waldner

Leola damage | Courtesy Pam Fauth

Grassland Colony damage | George Waldner

Grassland Colony overnight storm damage | George Waldner

Leola damage | Pam Fauth

Leola storm damage | Pam Fauth

Overturned story in Frederick | Courtesy Jill Warnke

Storm damage in Roscoe | Courtesy Leland Treichel

Storm damage in Roscoe | Courtesy Leland Treichel

Storm damage in Roscoe | Courtesy Leland Treichel

Storm damage in Roscoe | Courtesy Leland Treichel

Storm damage in Roscoe | Courtesy Leland Treichel

Storm damage in Roscoe | Courtesy Leland Treichel

Storm damage in Roscoe | Courtesy Savannah Wolff

Storm damage in Roscoe | Courtesy Savannah Wolff

Storm damage in Roscoe | Courtesy Savannah Wolff

Storm damage in Roscoe | Courtesy Savannah Wolff

Storm damage in Roscoe | Courtesy Savannah Wolff

Storm damage in Roscoe | Courtesy Savannah Wolff

Grain bin damage near Philip | Courtesy Ray Ireland

Welcome to Philip sign | Courtesy Ray Ireland

Shed damaged in Philip | Courtesy Ray Ireland

Grain bins in Philip | Courtesy Ray Ireland

Grossenburg damaged | Courtesy Ray Ireland

Shed damaged in Philip | Courtesy Ray Ireland

Grain bins damaged | Courtesy Ray Ireland

